An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada
Steve Suarez from Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada, has published an update to the analysis of Canada’s 2024 Federal Budget, focusing on a strategy to reshape Canada’s economy towards a 2050 net-zero objective.
Two of the major pillars of this strategy are directives to the Canada Infrastructure Bank to provide over $20 billion of strategic financing to the clean growth sector, and five “green” investment tax credits (ITCs) to encourage the transition to a cleaner and greener economy. These ITC’s cover:
For more information about these ITC’s, their applications and eligibility, read the full article here.
