An analysis by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg
Luxembourg’s Finance Minister has recently introduced a new tax package titled: “Relief Package. Unity. Future. For Everyone,” to Parliament. The package aims to reduce individual tax burdens, reform the tax scale system, and enhance Luxembourg’s attractiveness for workers, companies, and investment funds.
Christina Leomy-Voigt and Marie Bentley of our Luxembourg member firm ATOZ Tax Advisers have analysed some of the key measures set to be introduced, including:
You can read the full analysis of the new tax package here.
