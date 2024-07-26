An analysis by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s Finance Minister has recently introduced a new tax package titled: “Relief Package. Unity. Future. For Everyone,” to Parliament. The package aims to reduce individual tax burdens, reform the tax scale system, and enhance Luxembourg’s attractiveness for workers, companies, and investment funds.

Christina Leomy-Voigt and Marie Bentley of our Luxembourg member firm ATOZ Tax Advisers have analysed some of the key measures set to be introduced, including:

A 1% corporate tax rate cut

Tax exemptions for actively managed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)’s

Targeted tax benefits for employees and expatriates

The introduction of tax credits for overtime for cross-border workers and a new bonus for young employees

You can read the full analysis of the new tax package here.