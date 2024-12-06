An overview by ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg

Tax experts from our Luxembourg member firm ATOZ have recently released their annual end-of-year newsletter, summarising major tax developments in Luxembourg and across Europe over the last 12 months.

Key elements highlighted in the newsletter include:

Luxembourg Tax Reforms: Proposed measures aim to boost competitiveness, with draft laws under parliamentary review. A new circular issued in July clarifies the tax implications of dissolutions without liquidation, aiming to provide greater legal certainty. EU Tax Activity: Despite a relatively quiet year for tax reforms, the Court of Justice of the European Union upheld core DAC6 provisions, affirming their alignment with equality, legal certainty, and privacy rights. Sustainability Reporting: The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) has introduced new sustainability reporting obligations, supporting the Green Deal’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.



You can read the full newsletter in more detail here.