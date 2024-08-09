An analysis by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

Our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), has published the latest edition of its ‘Direct & Indirect Tax’ newsletter, a snapshot of recent Indian and international tax developments, regulatory changes, and judicial decisions.

News in the latest issue includes:

An amendment to the rate of customs duty on specific goods under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Extension of the submission deadline for installation certificates and simplified the process for extending the Export Obligation period under the EPCG Scheme.

Established the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), effective from September 2024, with the Principal Bench in New Delhi and several State Benches.

Ruling that a department cannot penalise a taxpayer for using an alternative portal to file a return due to technical glitches on the primary portal.

