An overview by Borenius and Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Finland and Germany
The Council of the European Union has recently agreed on the “VAT in the Digital Age” package, which aims to update the EU’s VAT rules to better fit the digital economy, reduce VAT fraud, support businesses, and encourage digitalisation.
Key changes include:
Henna Jovio and Anna-Riikka Nummi from our Finnish member firm Borenius, along with Andreas Erdbrügger and Julian zum Bruch from our German member firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg, have both published articles providing an overview and analysis of these changes in further detail, which can be read here Borenius and here Flick Gocke Schaumburg.
