An overview by ENSAfrica

On 6 October 2022, as part of the ongoing work of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to implement the Two-Pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, the OECD released its progress report for comment.

The report was prepared for the purposes of obtaining further input from stakeholders on the administration and tax certainty aspects of Amount A.

Our South African firm, ENSAfrica, analyses this report in greater detail.

Read the full article here.