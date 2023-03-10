A comprehensive analysis by ENSAfrica
In the most recent edition of ENSight, our South African firm, ENSAfrica, discusses key tax developments around the continent, including:
(i) The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement update
(ii) The release of the OECD VAT Digital Toolkit for Africa
(iii) ATAF’s suggested approach for implementing qualified domestic minimum top-up tax legislation
(iv) Burkina Faso’s Convention and Protocol on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters
Read the full article here.
