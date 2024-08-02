An analysis by STI Taxand, Taxand Cyprus
The Cyprus Tax Authorities (CTA) has recently released new guidance on Transfer Pricing (TP) regulations, detailing procedures for completing the summary information table (SIT). The SIT requires detailed information on related party transactions which are often overlooked – including counterparties, tax residency, and transaction values across five categories: goods, services, financial transactions, IP licenses/royalties, and others. The proper identification and documentation of these transactions are crucial to avoid penalties.
Christos Theophilou from our Cypriot partner firm STI Taxand has analysed some key points of this guidance, published in Bloomberg Tax, which includes:
You can read the full article on this new guidance here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.