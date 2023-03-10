An overview by Taxand Cyprus

 

Intra-group services are regularly scrutinized by the tax authorities, particularly in recent years, when globalization changed the way multinational enterprises operate in a more integrated manner. Specifically, this would be the case in a centralized MNE group, whereas in a decentralized MNE structure, the group companies would normally perform functions among themselves.

 

Christos Theophilou of our Cypriot firm, Taxand Cyprus, explains that multinational enterprises need to have adequate preparation in place to satisfy the scrutiny of intra-group services by tax authorities.

 

Read more here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Cyprus | Global | Tax | Transfer Pricing

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search