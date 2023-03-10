An overview by Taxand Cyprus

Intra-group services are regularly scrutinized by the tax authorities, particularly in recent years, when globalization changed the way multinational enterprises operate in a more integrated manner. Specifically, this would be the case in a centralized MNE group, whereas in a decentralized MNE structure, the group companies would normally perform functions among themselves.

Christos Theophilou of our Cypriot firm, Taxand Cyprus, explains that multinational enterprises need to have adequate preparation in place to satisfy the scrutiny of intra-group services by tax authorities.

Read more here.