Our Cypriot firm, Taxand Cyprus, has published the latest edition of its tax newsletter. This edition highlights an upcoming seminar discussing proposals for tax reform in Cyprus, drawing experience from Greece and International trends.

 

Additionally, Christos Theophilou, a director in the firm explores the effect of financial guarantees on multinational enterprises’ transfer pricing policies and analyses how taxpayers can ensure compliance in their tax planning strategies.

 

Lastly, Taxand Cyprus will be presenting a seminar organised by ICPAC (ΣΕΛΚ) that aims to inform participants about the latest changes in the Cyprus tax code for matters related to Transfer Pricing.

 

June 14 2023, 09:00 – 13:30 – Webinar

The Cyprus tax code in relation to Transfer Pricing matters

 

Read the full newsletter here.

