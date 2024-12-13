An overview by Leo Berwick, Taxand Global Member, USA
California’s Solar Property Tax Exclusion will end for new active solar projects completed after 1 January 2027. To qualify, systems must not only be constructed but also operational and connected to the grid via California Independent System Operator (CAISO) by the end of 2026. Developers should act quickly to secure tax savings, which have historically reduced project tax assessments by up to 95%.
Toni Lewis, Brian Heard and Kourtney Schott from Leo Berwick, Taxand Global Member, USA have highlighted a number of key points to consider, including:
