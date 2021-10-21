Alvarez & Marsal’s Compensation and Benefits Practice is pleased to share the results of its 2021/2022 Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Compensation Report.

This report analyses compensation arrangements for executives and boards of directors at the largest U.S. E&P companies. Once again, we partnered with Equilar, who added commentary on their research and observations regarding compensation trends across numerous industries.

Effective compensation programs are critical to attract, retain and drive performance of executives. Boards of directors should ensure that their executive compensation programs are aligned with market throughout each potential phase of a company’s lifecycle, including initial public offering, transaction/merger, steady state and bankruptcy. This report includes detailed market information on executive compensation for each of these phases.

Click here to read the full report