An overview by Demarest, Taxand Brazil
The Brazilian Federal Treasury’s Office of the General Counsel (PGFN) has recently issued Public Consultation Notice 13/2024, seeking feedback on a draft ordinance that proposes changes to the use of performance bonds for tax debts, replacing Ordinance 164/2014. Developed with input from key insurance bodies, the main changes include:
Andre Alarcon, Camila Affonso Prado, Laura Pelegrini and Marcia Cicarelli from our Brazilian member firm Demarest have analysed this move in more detail here.
