An analysis by Demarest, Taxand Brazil

The Brazilian Executive Branch has recently submitted Supplementary Bill No. 108/2024 to the National Congress. This bill is designed to implement Constitutional Amendment No. 132/2023, which approved a major tax reform on consumption.

The bill outlines key elements including the formation of the IBS Management Committee, procedures for administrative disputes, revenue distribution for IBS, the transition from ICMS to IBS, and updates to the National Tax Code related to ITCMD, ITBI, and COSIP.

Our Brazilian member firm Demarest has published an e-book providing a detailed analysis of the proposed changes and their implications, which can be accessed here.