A comprehensive analysis by Taxand Netherlands
On 18 October 2022, the Dutch tax authorities’ view on the tax treatment of W&I insurance premiums and payments was published under the Dutch Government’s Information Act.
Based on the authorities’ internal policy, W&I insurance premiums should not be tax deductible, while payments under the W&I insurance should be tax exempt. The premiums should qualify as transaction costs that directly relate to the acquisition of a participation. As these costs are not tax deductible, a balanced outcome would result in payments under W&I insurance being exempt under the participation exemption.
Karel Pellemans (Partner) and Maud Kallen (Senior Associate) at our Dutch firm, Taxand Netherlands, examine this Act in greater detail.
Read the full article from our Dutch team below…
On 18 October 2022, the Dutch tax authorities’ (‘NLTA’) view on the tax treatment of W&I insurance premiums and payments was published under the Government Information (Public Access) Act.
Based on NLTA’s internal policy, W&I insurance premiums should not be tax deductible while payments under the W&I insurance should be tax exempt. The premiums should qualify as transaction costs that directly relate to the acquisition of a participation. These costs are not tax deductible. Therefore, a balanced outcome would result in payments under a W&I insurance to be exempt under the participation exemption.
The NLTA’s internal policy is at odds with the prevailing doctrine in Dutch tax literature. Most Dutch authors take the view that premiums paid under W&I insurances should be deductible and that payments should be taxable income. Therefore W&I insurances typically provide for a gross-up for corporate income tax due on payments received. The prevailing doctrine in Dutch literature is driven by the view that payments under (or in relation to) W&I insurances – unlike under an SPA – cannot result in a direct causal link to the sale or acquisition of a participation (and thus qualify as non-deductible transaction costs under the participation exemption).
For other specific insurances obtained, a case-by-case assessment should be made whether they directly relate to the acquisition or sale of a participation. This could e.g. in our view be the case if a specific tax risk insurance is taken upon an acquisition of a participation.
Taxand Netherland’s Take
Contact details
Karel Pellemans Maud Kallen
Partner – M&A / International Tax Sr. Associate – M&A / Sustainable Investing
karel.pellemans@taxand.nl maud.kallen@taxand.nl
M: +31618130553 M: +31682832486
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.