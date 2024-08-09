An analysis by Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia

The Australian Treasury has recently released a consultation paper proposing changes to Australia’s foreign resident capital gains tax (CGT) regime. Key points of the paper include:

Broadened Asset Definition: The definition of taxable Australian real property (TARP) will expand to include more assets like infrastructure and heavy machinery. Extended Principal Asset Test (PAT): The PAT will now consider the value of TARP over a 365-day period, not just at a single point in time. Increased Reporting: Foreign residents must notify the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) before selling shares or interests exceeding $20 million. The ATO could intervene in transactions if required. Higher Withholding Rate: The CGT withholding rate for TARP sales will increase from 12.5% to 15%, with the $750,000 threshold removed.

Rhys Jewell, Jonathan Farrer and Joel Nixon from our Australian member firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth have analysed these proposals in further detail here, submissions on which are due by 20 August 2024.