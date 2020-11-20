Finland: Group tax deduction for cross-border tax losses - new rules

The Finnish Government has recently issued a proposal for new legislation concerning the tax deductibility of cross-border tax losses.

The proposed legislation would allow the so-called final losses of a subsidiary located in the EU/EEA member states to be deducted by a Finnish parent entity, as required by EU law.

The Government bill was submitted to the Parliament in October 2020 and the new legislation is intended to become applicable as of 1 January 2021.

