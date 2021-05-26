Upcoming Events

Webinar: Residence of Private Clients and Global Mobility following the Pandemic

17 Jun 2021
2:00pm - 3:15pm GMT/BST

REGISTER HERE 2021-06-17 14:00:00 2021-06-17 15:15:00 Europe/London Webinar: Residence of Private Clients and Global Mobility following the Pandemic 16:00 EEST - Private clients are increasingly international, and the world is becoming ever smaller for such high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). Taxand taxand@taxand.com

16:00 EEST – Private clients are increasingly international, and the world is becoming ever smaller for such high-net-worth individuals (HNWI).

Further, their family members, business interests, investments and real estate are again increasingly spread worldwide, and it is not always the case that are located in the same jurisdiction. Consequently, since tax is an international concept, understanding tax regimes across jurisdictions remains important in facilitating global mobility.

For further information on COVID-19, click here for our dedicated COVID page and consolidated report

REGISTER HERE
Search