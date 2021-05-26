Webinar: Residence of Private Clients and Global Mobility following the Pandemic

16:00 EEST – Private clients are increasingly international, and the world is becoming ever smaller for such high-net-worth individuals (HNWI).

Further, their family members, business interests, investments and real estate are again increasingly spread worldwide, and it is not always the case that are located in the same jurisdiction. Consequently, since tax is an international concept, understanding tax regimes across jurisdictions remains important in facilitating global mobility.

