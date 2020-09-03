Insights

Upcoming A&M webinars

Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres 03 Sep 2020

Alvarez & Marsal Taxand invite you to join them next week for two webinars: Global R&D Tax Incentives, and a Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable. Each will include presentations from several Taxand firms globally.

Each will include presentations from several Taxand firms globally.

 

Please use the following links to register for the events:

 

Webinar: Global R&D Tax Incentives: A Comparison of U.S., U.K., and Canadian Tax Credits

 

Webinar: Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable

 

 

 

 

