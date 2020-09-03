Upcoming A&M webinars

Alvarez & Marsal Taxand invite you to join them next week for two webinars: Global R&D Tax Incentives, and a Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable.

Each will include presentations from several Taxand firms globally.

Please use the following links to register for the events:

Webinar: Global R&D Tax Incentives: A Comparison of U.S., U.K., and Canadian Tax Credits

Webinar: Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable