Upcoming A&M webinars

Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres 03 Sep 2020
Alvarez & Marsal Taxand invite you to join them next week for two webinars: Global R&D Tax Incentives, and a Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable. Each will include presentations from several Taxand firms globally.
Alvarez & Marsal Taxand invite you to join them next week for two webinars: Global R&D Tax Incentives, and a Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable.
Each will include presentations from several Taxand firms globally.
Please use the following links to register for the events:
Webinar: Global R&D Tax Incentives: A Comparison of U.S., U.K., and Canadian Tax Credits
Webinar: Virtual Asset Manager Roundtable