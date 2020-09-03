Alvarez & Marsal is hosting the inaugural Asset Manager Breakfast Briefing virtually.

The Asset Manager Breakfast Briefing will provide an overview of tax and commercial issues that Asset Managers may be facing in the current climate with a market update being provided by Daniel Parry, Managing Director, a discussion around what the future looks like for funds provided by Daniel Parry, Romain Tiffon (Partner, Atoz Luxembourg) and Ted McGrath (Partner, William Fry Ireland) and a commercial and fiscal valuation update provided by Richard Bibby, Managing Director and Alex Bowler, Associate.

Sarah De Ste Croix, Counsel, of Stephenson Harwood LLP will be making a guest presentation on fund regulatory issues.