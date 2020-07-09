UK: Chancellor’s Economic Update – Employer Highlights
A busy 8th July for a still relatively new Chancellor, announcing a series of measures intended to kick start the U.K. economy.
A busy 8th July for a still relatively new Chancellor, announcing a series of measures intended to kick start the U.K. economy.
Against the backdrop of some very gloomy numbers, Rishi Sunak has outlined a number of initiatives to help the U.K. spend and build its way out of recession.
Discover more: UK: Chancellor’s Economic Update – Employer Highlights