The Finnish Mining Tax Takes Steps forward

Finland does not currently have a mining tax regime. To examine mining tax alternatives in Finland, the Finnish Government commissioned a research group to conduct a study on various options.

The research group published its report on 28 May 2021. The research group considers that taxing mining profits would be the most efficient option when compared to production-based royalties if a separate mining tax will be introduced. Although political consensus is still unclear, the report may have implications on the potential introduction of a separate mining tax in Finland.

