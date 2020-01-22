Taxand, the world’s largest organisation of independent tax advisory firms, is pleased to announce that three new member firms have joined the organisation, effective from 1 January 2020.

The three new member firms are Herzog Fox & Neeman (HFN), in Israel, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, in Japan, and Arteo in Belgium.

The new firms further expand the geographic reach of Taxand as well as the depth of the independent tax services which can be provided to clients around the globe. The new additions mean that Taxand now has 50 member firms in total.

HFN is a diverse law firm of some 380 lawyers, with a particular focus on international law, acting for a global client base. Its tax group consists over 50 tax advisers covering all areas of international tax including Transfer Pricing and Indirect Taxes. In addition to tax, HFN is internationally ranked in the top tier for corporate M&A, capital markets, banking, real estate and other practice areas.

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu is a leading full-service Japanese law firm of approximately 500 lawyers, with a strong tax law practice. The firm is internationally ranked in the top tier for tax as well as for numerous business law practices including corporate M&A, banking and finance, capital markets and dispute resolution.

Arteo is a Belgian law firm focusing on three core areas of expertise: advisory, transactional and controversy tax work, mainly for large corporations, advice on estate and wealth planning, and Belgian Supreme Court procedures. The team, consisting of 18 lawyers out of which 7 are partners, has a long-standing and recognised expertise in those area. Arteo advises large Belgian and international companies and family-controlled enterprises.

Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Chairman of Taxand, commented:

“We are extremely pleased to be able to be welcoming three strong firms to the Taxand family. The addition of these leading businesses is the next step in our efforts to ensure that we have the depth, breadth and quality of independent tax services in the key countries and regions that our clients both need and demand.”

“It is a testament to the quality and reputation of our service and of our existing member firms that these three leading firms have been keen to join Taxand. We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues over 2020 and beyond.”