Taxand Argentina to re-brand for their 30th anniversary

Matias Olivero Vila 02 Nov 2020

For Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi, it also represents a milestone in its history, since 2020 is the year of its 30th anniversary in the legal market.

For Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi (Taxand Argentina), it also represents a milestone in its history, since 2020 is the year of its 30th anniversary in the legal market, providing value-added solutions to its clients’ projects and challenges.  A young, dynamic and creative law firm that has successfully achieved a regional leading presence by virtue of its innovation capacity, creativity, experience and commitment.

 

Bruchou celebrates this anniversary with a re-launch of our corporate identity.

 

Argentina

