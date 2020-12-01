Tax incentives to attract foreign individuals into Greece vol. 3: Reversing brain drain

After having aimed at high-net-worth individuals and foreign retirees, the Greek Government has just submitted to Parliament the third set of tax incentives aiming to attract foreign tax resident individuals into Greece.

This time, tax incentives are addressed to executives, employees, freelancers and other entrepreneurs wishing to relocate and work from Greece. Reversing Greece’s brain drain, luring the “work from anywhere” crowd, reducing the payroll cost for foreign investors setting up new activities in Greece, as well as addressing post-Brexit immigration needs are a few of the drivers of the new plan.

