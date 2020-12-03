Spain Tax Commentary: Personal tax incentives

The personal income tax legislation allows credits to be applied against the tax payable by individuals who make investments either directly or through a legal entity (e.g.through the formation of companies, capital increases, etc.).

When a personal income tax credit has not been applied despite the taxpayer being entitled to it, due to an error, the taxpayer can apply for correction of the self-assessment initially filed and recover the corresponding amount of personal income tax payable (giving rise to an increased refund or reduction in tax payable), provided that the application is submitted within 4 years of the return being filed.

The following table shows the main personal income tax credits available in relation to investments made by individuals, with a distinction being drawn between (i) general tax credits under central government legislation, and (ii) autonomous community tax credits.

