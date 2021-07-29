News

Spain: New Anti-Fraud Law Published

Vicente Bootello 29 Jul 2021

The law, which came into effect the day after its publication, includes important changes to a number of taxes.

The law, which came into effect the day after its publication, includes important changes to a number of taxes.

 

They include making sweeping amendments to the international fiscal transparency rules, replacing “tax haven” with “non-cooperative jurisdiction” and setting a 15% special levy on undistributed income under the “SOCIMI” regime. It also makes considerable amendments to the General Taxation Law, and changes the rules on the valuation of properties for the purposes of various taxes.

 

Continue reading: Spain: New Anti-Fraud Law Published

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

EU | European | Spain | Tax Fraud | Tax Law

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search