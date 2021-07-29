Spain: New Anti-Fraud Law Published

The law, which came into effect the day after its publication, includes important changes to a number of taxes.

They include making sweeping amendments to the international fiscal transparency rules, replacing “tax haven” with “non-cooperative jurisdiction” and setting a 15% special levy on undistributed income under the “SOCIMI” regime. It also makes considerable amendments to the General Taxation Law, and changes the rules on the valuation of properties for the purposes of various taxes.

