Our latest Women@Taxand session brought together over 15 countries to discuss key themes around career progression, leadership, and mentorship. We explored challenges for women navigating the tax industry with valuable insights from our experienced members:
Here’s a summary of the insights and comments that emerged from the discussions:
Positive Evolution, but progress still needed
Our most experienced partners shared their experiences of having to work twice as hard to prove themselves. Encouragingly, corporate culture is evolving, with younger generations of male partners adopting a more inclusive mindset. However, there is still uncertainty and gaps for partnership roles, highlighting the need for continued efforts.
Motherhood & Leadership Compatibility
Balancing career progression with family life remains a challenge, but it is possible. Mentorship focused on navigating leadership while managing family responsibilities can provide critical support.
Confidence & Career Progression
Studies show that men apply for roles when they meet only 60% of the criteria, whereas women wait until they meet 100%. Encouraging women to step forward earlier and providing mentorship—especially from male colleagues—can help bridge this gap.
Business Development: A Gender Perspective
Women excel in building long-term client relationships, while men tend to focus on short-term results. Sponsorship and networking are crucial tools to help women advance and capitalize on their strengths. Different style but same outcome!
Path to Partnership
A mentorship program tailored for both women and men can provide guidance on the path to partnership, helping to close existing gaps and promote diverse leadership.
Quotas & Representation
The discussion on quotas for women in leadership roles revealed mixed views. Some see them as necessary to drive change, while others believe that merit should remain the determining factor. Acknowledging different leadership styles between men and women can foster a more inclusive workplace.
Next steps for Women@Taxand
If you want to be involved in our community, please write to stouzet@taxand.com and julia.nazzareno@taxand.com.
Angela, Henrietta, Julia and Sophie for Women@Taxand
