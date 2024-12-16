Save The Date: Taxand Global Conference, Berlin, 11-13 June 2025

📅 SAVE THE DATE!

We are delighted to announce that the Taxand Global Conference 2025 will be hosted by our colleagues at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, from 11-13 June 2025 in the vibrant city of Berlin.



The event will open with an evening welcome reception on Wednesday 11th and close with lunch on Friday 13th June.



Join us for this milestone conference celebrating Taxand Global’s 20th year, featuring an agenda designed to inspire and innovate, as we bring the greatest minds in tax together!

Berlin is an exceptional host city, combining established professional excellence with a vibrant cultural experience, against a backdrop of historic landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate and contemporary architectural marvels including the glass-domed Reichstag.

Please do save the date in your diary to join us! Details of our planned agenda and registration information will follow – watch this space!