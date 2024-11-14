Catch up on insights from IFA Cape Town 2024 in a video series produced by Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy, offering in-depth commentary on key issues and highlights at this year’s congress in South Africa.

Johann Hattingh, University of Cape Town, IBFD introduces the works of Subject 1 of the Conference: “Finding the meaning of nexus for taxes — past, present, and future”. WATCH HERE

Liselott Kana, United Nations Tax Committee and Ricardo García Antón, Tilburg University discusses the role of bilateral investment treaties in tax related disputes. WATCH HERE

Belema Obuoforibo, from the IBFD, Centre for Studies in African Taxation, explores what it means doing business in Africa from a Transfer Pricing (and other cross-border tax issues) perspective. WATCH HERE

And finally, Jonathan Schwarz, from Temple Tax Chambers, reflects on the most recent developments in international taxation. WATCH HERE

