IFA Cape Town 2024 ENSight

As the 76th Congress of the International Fiscal Association launches this week in Cape Town, South Africa, over 2,000 professionals from around the world are engaging in lively debate on the latest international tax developments. The scientific program for IFA 2024 focuses on both technical issues and practical matters faced by all those involved in making the international tax system work.

Our Tax team at ENS, Taxand South Africa, keeps a sharp eye on tax developments across Africa’s business landscape. The team has published a special IFA Cape Town 2024 edition of its news alert, ENSight, featuring some of the latest thinking from ENS experts on issues that are topical at this year’s congress, including energy, regulation and emerging tax technologies, as well as talking points in African Tax.

