Reflecting on our first event of 2024!

It was a “full house” at the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference in Paris last week. The event, hosted by our colleagues at our French firm, Arsene, brought together Taxanders from 23 countries to meet with clients and colleagues to discuss the latest developments on cross border business operations.

We welcomed esteemed client speakers to the stage, including Economist Anne-Laure Delatte who opened the conference with an insightful keynote, and prestigious client guests, who together with our Taxand experts, shared their insights and knowledge in the interactive panel sessions.

During the conference, clients were also presented with an exclusive preview of the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Guide, which we have now launched and is available to download here.

Thanks again to our wonderful colleagues at Arsene for hosting such a great event and to everyone who participated. Take a look at our photo montage here.

Until we meet again – a bientôt!