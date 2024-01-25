In an increasingly interconnected but volatile global economy, the complexities of transfer pricing management continue to challenge a number of multinational corporations operating across diverse jurisdictions.

We are delighted to launch the first edition of the Transfer Pricing Guide 2024, a critical resource for any multinational organisation seeking to create efficiencies in its strategic management of transfer pricing. A distinguishing factor of this guide is territory specific insight into the nuances that influence transfer pricing policy management and presents core recommendations for corporates to manage risks and align their strategies with evolving global standards.

This edition features technical guidance from six continents compiled from the unmatched knowledge of Taxand’s international experts.

Through application of these insights, readers stand to be equipped with the guidance to drive more effective strategies, while ensuring confidence that transfer pricing affairs are fully aligned to local compliance and regulatory requirements.

