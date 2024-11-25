Barros & Errázuriz Abogados, Taxand Chile, celebrated the inauguration of its New York Representative Office last week, becoming the first Chilean law firm with a presence in the Big Apple and marking a significant milestone for the firm.

Representatives of leading US and LATAM law firms, Investment banks, international and Chilean clients, joined more than 20 B&E partners who travelled to New York for the event to celebrate this exciting new chapter.

Fernando Barros Tocornal, Founding Partner at Barros & Errázuriz, says: “We are proud to be the first Chilean law firm to establish an office in New York. This new space will be a hub for coordinating and facilitating meetings with Chilean and LATAM clients seeking to develop business and networks in the United States, as well as a reference and guide for US law firms and businesses exploring opportunities in Latin America. The inauguration of the new office was a great moment for us all. We invite all Taxand firms to consider B&E and now our New York office at your disposition.”

To discuss opportunities relating to the firm’s presence in New York, please contact Fernando Barros Tocornal.

