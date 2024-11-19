Congratulations to Barros & Errázuriz, Taxand Chile, who opens a representative office in New York today, becoming the first Chilean Law Firm to do so in the U.S city.

The new office will be a hub for coordinating and facilitating meetings with Chilean and LATAM clients seeking to develop business and networks in the United States, as well as a reference and guide for US law firms and businesses exploring opportunities in Latin America.

The office is located at 106 W 56th St, 14th floor, New York. NY 10019, United States

To discuss opportunities relating to the firm’s presence in New York, please contact Fernando Barros Tocornal, Founding Partner at Barros & Errázuriz.

