An overview by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

Taxpartner AG , Taxand Switzerland, has been featured as the exclusive contributor to the Chambers and Partners Corporate Tax 2024 Global Practice Guide, featuring expert commentary on the legal issues around tax across several key areas including: Affirmative Adjustments, Cross-Border Information Sharing and Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs), amongst others.

Taxand experts René Matteotti , Monika Bieri , Daniel Schönenberger , Caterina Colling Russo and Christian Attenhofer have authored the chapter for Switzerland, sharing the latest legal updates and insights on recent developments.

Read the full chapter here .