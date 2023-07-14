An analysis by Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden

In May, The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) proposed an amendment to IAS 12 Income Taxes. The amendment provides guidance for the accounting of additional taxes that may be levied in accordance with Pillar 2.

The purpose of the amendment is to give the companies relief rules and an opportunity to take the Pillar 2 rules into account. At the same time, shareholders and other interested parties receive information about how the companies are affected by the Additional Tax Act. The Swedish implementation of the amendment will take place through the introduction of a special law, which must be implemented and applied by 1 January 2024 at the latest.

Jari Burmeister, Maria Norlin, and Axel Thorell of our Swedish firm, Skeppsbron Skatt, analyse the details and potential consequences of this amendment and the necessary disclosures for business.

Read the full analysis here.