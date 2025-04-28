On 23 April 2025, Covington, Taxand U.S., hosted a timely Webinar exploring the impact of newly announced U.S. tariffs on customs valuation and transfer pricing.

Expert speakers Cindy Deleon (Deleon Trade LLC), along with Alex Chinoy, Lauren Ross, and Justin Coutts (Covington), covered key topics including tariff basics, transfer pricing implications, and strategies for risk mitigation.

The session provided valuable insights into the compliance challenges and strategic considerations businesses must address in light of the sweeping tariff changes introduced by the Trump Administration.

Taxanders can find the webinar slides on Taxand Hub under:

Document > 3. Taxand Webinars > 2025 > US Tariffs.

Please note the deck will be available for 30 days only.

Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com