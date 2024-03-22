An analysis by Arsene, Taxand France

French parliamentarians are considering a proposed bill aimed at standardising rental taxation, in particular to better regulate tourist rentals such as Airbnb. These measures aim to address imbalances in the rental market, particularly in tourist areas, by introducing mandatory registration for renters, empowering municipalities to limit rental periods, and potentially requiring urban planning authorisation for tourist accommodations.

Stéphanie Hamis and Pierre Lucas have published an article in Finascope, analysing the consequences of this change in further detail. Continue reading here.