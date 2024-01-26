An analysis by CRIDO

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański has recently announced that the introduction of the national e-invoice system in Poland will be delayed until after 2024 due to several errors and defects.

Taxand experts Maciej Dybaś and Michal Szwed from CRIDO have been featured in a number of articles discussing this decision. The experts say that the minister’s decision is reasonable, allowing the government to avoid a potential collapse of the system covering all companies in Poland. However, they stress that these changes are ultimately inevitable.

Read the full articles in Infor, Rzeczpospolita, and Money.pl.