An analysis by CRIDO
Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański has recently announced that the introduction of the national e-invoice system in Poland will be delayed until after 2024 due to several errors and defects.
Taxand experts Maciej Dybaś and Michal Szwed from CRIDO have been featured in a number of articles discussing this decision. The experts say that the minister’s decision is reasonable, allowing the government to avoid a potential collapse of the system covering all companies in Poland. However, they stress that these changes are ultimately inevitable.
Read the full articles in Infor, Rzeczpospolita, and Money.pl.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.