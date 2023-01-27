You are invited to the second of Taxand’s Pillar 2 lunchtime webinars, on Wednesday 15 February 12-1:30pm CET

Listen in over lunch and raise your burning questions. Join us to gain more practical insights from Nadia Altenburg and her panel of experts as they once more help you to navigate your way through the OECD’s “Pillar Two” model.

This time, we will consider the implementation of the transitional safe harbours and the penalty relief regime under the new Pillar Two rules. We will discuss the particularities of investment and transparent entities, of relevance to investment funds and their managers; as well as the allocation of profits to Permanent Establishments and CfC taxes.

Our team of experts Nadia Altenburg of Flick Gocke Shaumburg, Taxand Germany, Patxi Arrasate from Garrigues, Taxand Spain; Maria Norlin of Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden and Andreas Medler of ATOZ Tax Advisors, Taxand Luxembourg look forward to welcoming you online for lunch on 15 February.

