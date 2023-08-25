An analysis by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg
The Luxembourg government has published a draft law aligning with EU Directive 2022/2523 (pillar two), implementing global minimum taxation rules for multinational enterprises (MNEs) and large domestic groups to ensure that large internationally operating businesses pay a minimum level of tax regardless of where they are headquartered or the jurisdictions they operate in.
The law introduces a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, based on effective tax rate tests and standardized tax definitions, as well as establishing income inclusion and undertaxed payments rules, along with a qualified domestic top-up tax. These measures target entities with annual turnovers over EUR 750 million and has scheduled implementation for 2023 and 2024.
However, further guidance is needed to address specific Luxembourg-related aspects. Andreas Medler, a partner from our Luxembourg firm, ATOZ Tax Advisers, analyses this new legislation and its impact in Luxembourg.
Read the full analysis here.
