We are excited to announce the launch of the Taxand Hub Chat Mobile App, designed to make it easier than ever to connect with your fellow Taxanders – anytime, anywhere.

Whether you want to exchange ideas, keep up with the latest news, or quickly find a colleague’s contact information, the app puts all of Taxand at your fingertips.

With the mobile app, you can:

  • Chat with Taxanders around the globe, instantly
  • Access the full international Taxander directory (2,500+ professionals)
  • Stay updated on global news, publications, and upcoming events
  • Receive real-time notifications and updates
    👉 Download the app by searching “Taxand” in your App Store or scanning the QR code below:

We look forward to hearing your feedback! Contact Taxand@taxand.com

