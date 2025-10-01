Highlights from Taxand's Recent Transfer Pricing Webinar

A huge thank you to the 120+ participants who joined our recent Transfer Pricing webinar on the latest TP developments across Europe and the United States.

We were delighted to welcome an expert panel sharing perspectives from across five jurisdictions.

🎤 Speakers included:

Monika Bieri, Partner, Tax Partner AG – Taxand Switzerland

Michele Vannucci, Associate, Maisto e Associati – Taxand Italy

Stéphane De Buttafoco, Senior Manager, Arsene Taxand – France

Lauren Ann Ross, Special Counsel, Covington & Burling LLP – Taxand USA

Dr. Noemi Strotkemper, Lawyer, Tax Advisor, Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Thank you all for your insights which shed light on how evolving policies, regulatory changes, and compllance trends are shaping the TP landscape on both sides of the Atlantic. Download the key takeaways from the webinar here

📅 What’s next?

Join us at our upcoming Transfer Pricing Conference from 5-6 November 2025 in Zurich , where we’ll continue the discussion with in-depth sessions on global TP challenges. Register you and your clients here

And don't miss the opportunity to explore our Transfer Pricing Guide 2025, featuring insights from experts in 40+ jurisdictions worldwide — a practical resource to help you navigate today's complex TP environment.Thank you again to all who took part in the webinar — we look forward to continuing the conversation with you at our future events!