Launching Taxand's Global Transfer Pricing Guide 2025

In an increasingly interconnected but volatile global economy, the complexities of transfer pricing management continue to challenge a number of multinational corporations operating across diverse jurisdictions.

We are pleased to announce the release of the Transfer Pricing Guide 2025, a critical resource for any multinational organisation seeking to create efficiencies in its strategic management of transfer pricing. A distinguishing factor of this guide is territory specific insight into the nuances that influence transfer pricing policy management and this resource presents core recommendations for corporates to manage risks and align their strategies with evolving global standards.

This updated edition of the guide details the technical guidance from six continents compiled from the unmatched knowledge of Taxand’s international advisors, who are able to comment with full objectivity due to their independence within our global organisation.

New for 2025, the Guide also introduces a dedicated section on the burden of proof in transfer pricing, offering a comparative analysis of theoretical frameworks and their practical application across key jurisdictions.

Through application of these insights, you will be equipped with the guidance to drive more effective strategies, while ensuring confidence that transfer pricing affairs are fully aligned to local compliance and regulatory requirements.

Contact details for experts in each jurisdiction are also featured in the guide.

Download the full guide here.

Access the individual chapters below: