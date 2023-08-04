An overview by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany
On 1 July 2023, the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) presented a draft bill called the Minimum Taxation Directive Implementation Act (RefE-MinBestRL-UmsG), aiming to implement the global minimum taxation (“Pillar Two”) through a new minimum tax law (MinStG) and several other noteworthy changes, expected to be applicable from 1 January 2024.
The key points of the bill include:
Gabriel Hörnicke and Carsten Quilitzsch of our German firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, analyse the bill, its potential effects, and timeline in detail.
