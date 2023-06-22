An analysis by Arsene Taxand, Taxand France

The deadline for declaring the value of assets to the tax authorities in France to calculate real estate wealth tax (IFI) has recently passed. However, due to recent uncertainty in the French real estate market it has become increasingly difficult to estimate property prices. Real estate prices are in free fall throughout France, due to the rise in borrowing rates which is hampering access to credit for potential buyers.

Stéphanie Hamis, a partner at our French firm, Arsene Taxand, has been quoted in an article entitled ‘Falling prices could exempt some from paying this tax. But taxpayers should nevertheless expect tighter controls’, published by Le Figaro, analysing the decline in real estate prices in 2023 and its consequences for wealth taxes (IFI).

Read the full article here.