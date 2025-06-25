In recent months, we’ve seen a series of impactful collaborations across Taxand Global, underscoring the value of connectivity within our organisation. This overview highlights recent cross-border deal activity, RFPs and pitches.

Arsene wins EDF’s tender with thanks to our fellow Taxanders

Led by our colleagues at Arsene, including Benoit Bec (TP), Stéphanie Hamis (Real Estate), Frédéric Teper (Corporate Tax), and Valérie Courbier (Head of BD); and supported by Sophie Touzet (Taxand Global Business Development) We are proud to announce a “WIN” – a strategic tender launched by EDF to establish a framework agreement for tax advisory services. EDF, a leader in the energy sector in France and a key player in electricity production and supply, sought a partner capable of addressing complex tax issues both nationally and internationally.

EDF sought a partner capable of coordinating global teams to address complex tax issues in the jurisdictions where the group operates. The ability to be supported internationally was a decisive criterion in their selection.

Aside from the tenacity of the Arsene team, this success is also a credit to the dedication and responsiveness of Taxand’s international reach, with thanks to Leo Berwick and Covington (USA); Borden Ladner Gervais (Canada), Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes. (Mexico); Garrigues (Peru and Spain); Gómez-Pinzón. (Colombia); Corrs Chambers Westgarth (Australia); Hendersen (China); Economic Laws Practice (India); Flick Gocke Schaumburg (Germany); Herzog Fox & Neeman (Israel); Al Tamimi & Company (UAE); ENS (South Africa); who provided presentations and credentials specific to the energy and infrastructure sectors, demonstrating the strength of our global capabilities.

With this success, Arsene becomes a key tax advisor for EDF for an initial period of four years, renewable for up to eight years. This contract opens long-term opportunities to support EDF across a wide range of tax topics internationally, further strengthening Taxand’s position in the energy sector.

Global RFP

We have also supported a further large-scale RFP covering 33 countries. The client was very appreciative of our ability to quickly mobilize and is keen to retain the possibility of working with Taxand firms for all tax advisory and related matters. We have already had the opportunity to put this new approach into practice, as the client recently consulted us on a strategic issue for which Flick Gocke Schaumburg is expected to step in, replacing PwC.

Taxand team from Netherlands and Germany advise on cross-border data centre acquisition

Borgen Tax, Taxand Netherlands and Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, have together advised NorthC, a leading regional data centre provider in North Western Europe, on the acquisition of six data centres from Colt Technology Services (Colt) in Germany and the Netherlands. Read more

If you have news of a cross border win to share, please contact Sophie Touzet in the Taxand Global team.