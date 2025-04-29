Congratulations to Borgen Tax, Taxand Netherlands and Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, who together have advised NorthC, a leading regional data centre provider in North Western Europe, on the acquisition of six data centres from Colt Technology Services (Colt) in Germany and the Netherlands.

The transaction includes data centres in key metropolitan regions including Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Düsseldorf, and Amsterdam. The data centres collectively have a power availability of over 25 MW. As part of the agreement, Colt and NorthC entered into a long-term partnership agreement, whereby Colt will remain an important customer in the to be acquired data centre facilities.

This acquisition further increases NorthC’s capabilities to serve customers in multiple regions in the Benelux and DACH and establishes nationwide coverage in Germany. It also adds significant available capacity in Amsterdam, one of NorthC’s core markets.

The Taxand teams supported NorthC on the tax aspects of the acquisition and financing structure as well as the purchase agreement in relation to this transaction.

Congratulations to our Taxand colleagues involved:

Borgen Tax, Netherlands:

Gertjan Hesselberth, Karel Pellemans, Martijn Jaegers, Coen van Duijvenbode, Richard Meerstra, Pjotr Prins.

Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany:

Matthias Full, Dr. Barbara Fleckenstein-Weiland, Corina Hackbarth, Christoph Klein, Sophie Frombeck. Mauritz Müller, Simon Lösel.