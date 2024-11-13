Our thanks once again to our colleagues at Withers KhattarWong, for hosting Taxand’s Asia Pacific Leadership Team in Singapore last week! Our pan-regional team gathered first, to host our esteemed Asian clients in yet another successful seminar focused on the most topical tax issues across the region, before embarking on a full day of strategic discussions seeking to identify new opportunities to collaborate, to strengthen our connections and continuing to grow Taxand’s Asian presence.

The meeting was chaired by Taxand Global’s newly appointed Asia Regional Leader, Permana Adi Saputra, Managing Partner of PB Taxand, Indonesia, alongside, Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman and Founding Partner of Arsene, Taxand France.

They formally welcomed Jack Sheehan, Partner and Head of Tax, at DFDL together with his colleagues, as our new member firms in Thailand and Vietnam. Jack introduced his teams to the group with a thought-provoking presentation, marking an exciting new chapter for Taxand in Asia and indeed globally.

A big thank you to everyone for their contributions and engagement.